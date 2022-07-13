Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fargo School Board votes in new President and Vice President

Fargo School Board meeting on July 12, 2022.
Fargo School Board meeting on July 12, 2022.(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At the Fargo School Board meeting on Tuesday, July 12, new board members were welcomed and the board voted in a new President and Vice President.

Five board members were eligible for the office of President. Robin Nelson and Dr. Tracie Newman put their names forward and Newman was voted to be the new School Board President.

Seth Holden and Nickie Gullickson put their names forward for Vice President and Seth Holden was voted to hold the position for Vice President.

In 2021, a group of parents started a campaign to recall four members of the school board, including Tracie Newman, Seth Holden, Nickie Gullickson and Jim Johnson. The topic of concern was whether or not to require masks at Fargo Public Schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, the Fargo School District was the only in the area to require students to wear masks. An effort to recall the school board was not successful.

Related Stories
FPS parents launch campaign to recall four school board members
No recall election to be held for Fargo School Board
FPS school board member at center of recall election interviews with CNN
Fallout continues, Dr. Tracie Newman speaks out regarding mandatory masking at FPS

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Staloch
26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash
Hailey Sullivan, 18
Grand Forks Air Force Base members search for missing woman
Fargo Shooting
Records: Van fled toward police before Fargo officer fired fatal shot at driver
Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
UPDATE: Police find man who ran from scene of officer-involved shooting
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill