Fargo School Board votes in new President and Vice President

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At the Fargo School Board meeting on Tuesday, July 12, new board members were welcomed and the board voted in a new President and Vice President.

Five board members were eligible for the office of President. Robin Nelson and Dr. Tracie Newman put their names forward and Newman was voted to be the new School Board President.

Seth Holden and Nickie Gullickson put their names forward for Vice President and Seth Holden was voted to hold the position for Vice President.

In 2021, a group of parents started a campaign to recall four members of the school board, including Tracie Newman, Seth Holden, Nickie Gullickson and Jim Johnson. The topic of concern was whether or not to require masks at Fargo Public Schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, the Fargo School District was the only in the area to require students to wear masks. An effort to recall the school board was not successful.

