Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout planned in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A March is planned in downtown Fargo on Wednesday, as part of a national “Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout.”

A call on plannedparenthoodaction.com is asking for people to join the national walkout on July 13 to show support for abortion rights. Posts on social media indicate a rally will be happening at Fargo City Hall around 5:00 p.m.

