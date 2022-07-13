Contests
Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout planned in Fargo

Hundreds of people gathered outside Fargo City Hall in support of keeping abortion legal on May...
Hundreds of people gathered outside Fargo City Hall in support of keeping abortion legal on May 14, 2022.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A March is planned in downtown Fargo on Wednesday, as part of a national “Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout.”

A call on plannedparenthoodaction.com is asking for people to join the national walkout on July 13 to show support for abortion rights. Posts on social media indicate a rally will be happening at Fargo City Hall around 5:00 p.m.

