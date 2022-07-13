Amazon Prime Days: West Fargo facility beefs up output

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Amazon facility in West Fargo is going into overdrive as it prepares to send out packages from Amazon’s Prime Days.

Prime Days are when Amazon cuts prices and has special offers, hoping to spur more shopping at the online store from July 12-13, 2022.

The Valley Today got a behind-the-scenes look at how one facility in the metro is handling the increase in demand.

The West Fargo facility opened in March of 2021 and usually has 13,000 packages leave the building. During Prime Days, company representatives say the West Fargo plant will deliver an estimated 14,000-15,000 packages.

The company also says it has 58 daily routes leaving the West Fargo facility with roughly 70 independent contractors who deliver packages throughout the region.

The West Fargo facility employs about 150 people, with Amazon as a whole employing more than 1 million people worldwide.

