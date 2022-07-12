VNL Investigates: Couple alleges they were victims of moving scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo area is growing quickly with many people moving to the region, every week, but a couple of new residents got a harsh welcome thanks to what they say was a moving scam.

Susan and Mark Langford recently moved to Fargo from Missouri.

“We decided to move here because we are adventurous in our retirement years,” said Susan.

The journey of relocating to a new city was far from easy.

The couple says they responded to an ad from a moving company called Final Destination Moving.

“The total moving estimate was $2,783.72,” Langford said.

The couple later learned the company was just a brokerage that contracted out other moving companies.

On moving day, movers from another company called Handle with Care Moving and Storage showed up at their front door.

“He asked my husband and said we need you to sign a release form,” Langford said. ”My husband didn’t realized he was being tricked right then and there.”

Once their items were loaded on the truck, Langford says, “all of a sudden the foreman says to my husband, your price is going to be significantly higher.”

The couple says the company wanted nearly $5,000 more, so they decided they no longer wanted to work with the company.

Before they could relay the news, Langford says, “the truck was gone. My husband ran out the door and he looked down the road and the truck was already two blocks down the road.”

Susan says they tried to track down their property and later learned it was being stored at the company’s warehouse in Georgia as well as some other red flags.

“They don’t have a business license to be doing any profit business period,” she said.

Once they finally got their property back after a long battle, most of it was damaged or missing forcing them to pay out of pocket to replace the items.

According to the Better Business Bureau website, the company currently has a 1-star customer rating.

Other customers have shared similar allegations against the company.

Now the Langfords are warning others to beware.

“Don’t trust anyone in the moving business.”

The couple has been able to recoup about $1,00 of what they put out.

The Lanfords also say, police from Dekalb County, Georgia says they have received more than 20 complaints about the company over two years.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the couple cover their losses.

