‘Slap in the face’ - ND Catholic Conference responds to women’s clinic lawsuit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference is issuing harsh words for the Red River Women’s Clinic as it a legal stand against the state’s abortion ban.

In a statement, the Catholic Conference says, “The latest legal maneuvers by the Red River Women’s Clinic are a slap in the face to the people of North Dakota and an abuse of the judicial system.”

The Conference is referencing a lawsuit filed by the Women’s Clinic, the only abortion provider in North Dakota, to block the enforcement of the state’s trigger ban on abortions.

The Attorney General had said the ban would take effect on July 28, following the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade.

In the lawsuit, Red River Women’s Clinic and its medical director, Dr. Kathryn Eggleston, argue that the trigger ban is unconstitutional under the North Dakota Constitution. The lawsuit also disputes the trigger ban’s effective date. North Dakota’s trigger ban is designed to take effect 30 days after the North Dakota Attorney General certifies a Supreme Court judgment which would allow states to prohibit abortion.

In regards to the lawsuit, the Catholic Conference goes on to say “The abortion center’s specious claims about the timing of the Attorney General’s actions are no more than an attempt to delay the inevitable. The people of North Dakota chose to make the state a pro-life sanctuary. The sooner that day comes, the sooner all women and children, born and unborn, can be truly respected and protected.”

If the trigger ban goes into effect, abortion providers could face a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

You can find the full statement below, along with the full legal documents for the lawsuit filed by the Red River Women’s Clinic.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.