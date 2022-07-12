Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Shed, large bales go up in flames

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MILTONA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A shed and several large bales are damaged following a fire in west-central Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department says on Monday, July 11 around 10:30 a.m. it was called to the shed fire near Miltona.

Authorities say a large shed storing bales was on fire, and sources say the fire randomly started in the center of the shed.

The Parkers Prairie Fire Department was called in to help the Miltona Fire Department control the flames.

Eventually the fire was safely put out. Authorities did not specify what the bales were made of.

Miltona is a small town just a few miles south of the Otter Tail, Douglas county line.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice for Shane rally in downtown Fargo
“Justice For Shane” Rally held for man shot and killed by Fargo Police officer
SECURITY FOOTAGE
One Fargo couple found a bullet hole through their front door
Fatal Accident
23-year-old man dead in OHV accident
Two separate altercations in downtown Fargo leaves three injured
Dan Duda is facing Stage 3 esophageal cancer.
‘They’re one of the main reasons I’m fighting’: 39-year-old father battling Stage 3 cancer

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Judge strikes down most of Minnesota’s abortion restrictions
high school students graduates tossing up hats over blue sky.
Parents demanding safety changes at University of Minnesota
Valley Today 7-12-22
Valley Today Fast Track: July 12, 2022
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - July 12
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - July 12