Shed, large bales go up in flames

NEAR MILTONA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A shed and several large bales are damaged following a fire in west-central Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department says on Monday, July 11 around 10:30 a.m. it was called to the shed fire near Miltona.

Authorities say a large shed storing bales was on fire, and sources say the fire randomly started in the center of the shed.

The Parkers Prairie Fire Department was called in to help the Miltona Fire Department control the flames.

Eventually the fire was safely put out. Authorities did not specify what the bales were made of.

Miltona is a small town just a few miles south of the Otter Tail, Douglas county line.

