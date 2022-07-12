Polk County seeks publics help with damage assessment

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management officials are requesting that residents in Polk County submit the damages to private property due to recent flooding.

The damages could have happened from April 22, 2022, to present. Residents are asked to complete a damage assessment survey by no later than Friday, July 15th.

Officials say the worst of the flooding damages during this time occurred in the cities of Crookston, Fisher, and East Grand Forks, however flooding also affected many other areas throughout Polk County.

Damages must be to primary homes (non-agricultural), in an essential living space. FEMA’s definition of an essential living space is as follows: “a room within a home that serves the function of a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and/or living room that is regularly occupied or used by one or more members of the household and requires repair to bring its functionality back to the home.” Damages to privately owned driveways, roads, bridges, wells, and septic tanks can also be reported.

Officials have not yet determined if federal assistance will be made available to private property owners but people are asked to complete the survey should assistance be made available.

More information is available at: https://www.co.polk.mn.us/545/Private-Property-Initial-Damage-Assessme or by calling 218-470-8263.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.