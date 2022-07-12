Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

PHOTO: Police find coffin on side of road: ‘Yep, it’s a coffin’

Police in central California said they came across a coffin on the side of the road over the...
Police in central California said they came across a coffin on the side of the road over the weekend.(San Luis Obispo Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (Gray News) - Police in central California came across an unusual sighting on the side of the road over the weekend.

On Monday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department shared a photo of a coffin that was spotted in the morning on July 10 near downtown.

Officials said it was empty, and the owner was in the process of bringing it to a swap meet before deciding to sell it to a passersby.

The police department said the coffin ended up being wheeled through town and thanked the community for their concern.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice for Shane rally in downtown Fargo
“Justice For Shane” Rally held for man shot and killed by Fargo Police officer
SECURITY FOOTAGE
One Fargo couple found a bullet hole through their front door
Fatal Accident
23-year-old man dead in OHV accident
Two separate altercations in downtown Fargo leaves three injured
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran...
Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty
Drew Wrigley
North Dakota AG rejects calls for police body camera video of fatal shooting
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness