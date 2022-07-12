Parents demanding safety changes at University of Minnesota
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents of students attending the University of Minnesota are demanding changes in the way safety is handled on campus before students return this fall.
Statistics show crime has risen 45% in nearby neighborhoods over the last four years.
This has brought parents to a public forum on campus Monday, July 11th.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.