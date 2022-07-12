Grand Forks Air Force Base members search for missing woman

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A base-wide search is happening for a missing 18-year-old military dependent. Hailey R. Sullivan reportedly left the family campground sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Sullivan was last seen wearing blue jeans. She is 5′2″ with brown hair and glasses, and has special needs with an intellectual disability. GFAFB personnel say she responds to the nickname Hei-Hei (‘hey hey’).

Military members and volunteers are conducting a grid search on the installation, and those living in base housing and dormitories are asked to check yards, garages and rooms.

If you see anyone matching Hailey’s description, you’re asked to contact local law enforcement or the Grand Forks Air Force Base command post at 701-747-6711.

