Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Grand Forks Air Force Base members search for missing woman

Hailey Sullivan, 18
Hailey Sullivan, 18(Grand Forks Air Force Base)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A base-wide search is happening for a missing 18-year-old military dependent. Hailey R. Sullivan reportedly left the family campground sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Sullivan was last seen wearing blue jeans. She is 5′2″ with brown hair and glasses, and has special needs with an intellectual disability. GFAFB personnel say she responds to the nickname Hei-Hei (‘hey hey’).

Military members and volunteers are conducting a grid search on the installation, and those living in base housing and dormitories are asked to check yards, garages and rooms.

If you see anyone matching Hailey’s description, you’re asked to contact local law enforcement or the Grand Forks Air Force Base command post at 701-747-6711.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice for Shane rally in downtown Fargo
“Justice For Shane” Rally held for man shot and killed by Fargo Police officer
SECURITY FOOTAGE
One Fargo couple found a bullet hole through their front door
Fatal Accident
23-year-old man dead in OHV accident
Two separate altercations in downtown Fargo leaves three injured
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
Generic graphic.
26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash
NDT - Daily Motivation – July 12
NDT - Daily Motivation – July 12
NDT - Free Trial Scams - July 12
NDT - Free Trial Scams - July 12