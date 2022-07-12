Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

MN State Fair foodies might be pickled, quacked or even buzz’n about the newest cuisines!

Cotton candy soda poured over Kemps vanilla ice cream and topped with cotton candy.
Cotton candy soda poured over Kemps vanilla ice cream and topped with cotton candy.(MN State Fair 2022)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN-- From the classic fried foods and Sweet Martha’s Cookies to pickles on a pizza and new vegan options, this year’s Minnesota State Fair food lineup is epic!

The Great Minnesota Get-Together has added 38 new foods and eight new vendors.

In total, nearly 500 foods will be available at approximately 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds this year.

These newest cuisines could be your chance to take a risk and try something you never would before.

A few of the hot ticket items this year include, Buzz’n … Hot Honey Chicken Sausage Kebob, Chick N Swiss Sausage, Nordic Waffles, Pickle Pizza, Reuben Rolls and Tot Dog, which is pretty self-explanatory.

The new vendor lineup offers a wide variety of food options. Some to keep an eye out for are Arepa Bar, Nautical Bowls, Rick’s Pizza and Soul Bowl.

If that doesn’t help you decide on what to get by the time the fair rolls around, check out the full list of new foods and vendors at the link above.

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 25 to Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice for Shane rally in downtown Fargo
“Justice For Shane” Rally held for man shot and killed by Fargo Police officer
SECURITY FOOTAGE
One Fargo couple found a bullet hole through their front door
Fatal Accident
23-year-old man dead in OHV accident
Two separate altercations in downtown Fargo leaves three injured
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

600PM Sports - July 12
600PM Sports - July 12
6:00PM News July 12 - Part 2
6:00PM News July 12 - Part 2
6:00PM News July 12 - Part 1
6:00PM News July 12 - Part 1
6:00PM Weather - July 12
6:00PM Weather - July 12
6:00PM News July 12 - Part 3
6:00PM News July 12 - Part 3