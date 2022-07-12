MN State Fair foodies might be pickled, quacked or even buzz’n about the newest cuisines!

ST. PAUL, MN-- From the classic fried foods and Sweet Martha’s Cookies to pickles on a pizza and new vegan options, this year’s Minnesota State Fair food lineup is epic!

The Great Minnesota Get-Together has added 38 new foods and eight new vendors.

In total, nearly 500 foods will be available at approximately 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds this year.

These newest cuisines could be your chance to take a risk and try something you never would before.

A few of the hot ticket items this year include, Buzz’n … Hot Honey Chicken Sausage Kebob, Chick N Swiss Sausage, Nordic Waffles, Pickle Pizza, Reuben Rolls and Tot Dog, which is pretty self-explanatory.

The new vendor lineup offers a wide variety of food options. Some to keep an eye out for are Arepa Bar, Nautical Bowls, Rick’s Pizza and Soul Bowl.

If that doesn’t help you decide on what to get by the time the fair rolls around, check out the full list of new foods and vendors at the link above.

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 25 to Labor Day, Sept. 5.

