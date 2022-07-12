Energy Saver Tips for the Summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -When it gets warm outside it is instinctive to turn the AC to the highest setting, but that is not often cost effective.

According to a representative from West River Electric changing your furnace filter can save money, even in the summer. She says that a clogged furnace makes the air conditioner work harder.

”The second tip that I have for you guys is install a programmable thermostat. You know when you leave your house during the day, you’re not really there so you can kind of bump those temps up a little bit and then when you get back home at nighttime you can go ahead and turn them back down to cool it off and the easiest way to monitor that is by installing a programmable thermostat,” said Amanda Haugen, Communication Specialist for West River Electric.

It is important to monitor your electric usage, especially when the temperatures warm up and to make sure you avoid running your A-C at full blast.

