26-year-old man facing charges in deadly hit and run crash

TOWER CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 26-year-old man is facing charges following a deadly hit and run crash.

It happened after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, on I-94 near the Oriska Rest Area in Tower City.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup hauling a U-Haul trailer were rear-ended by another truck. After the collision, the pickup and trailer entered the median and rolled. The 14-year-old girl who was a passenger didn’t have her seatbelt on and was ejected during the rollover. After hitting the pickup, authorities say the driver took off.

Highway Patrol says evidence on scene allowed law enforcement to identify the other vehicle involved in the crash. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Wyatt Staloch for leaving the scene of a fatal crash. He was not hurt.

The 14-year-old girl and 46-year-old woman who were in the pickup were both transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for their injuries. Highway Patrol says names of those who were injured and killed in the crash will be released on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.