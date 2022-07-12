Contests
Addressing the childcare dilemma in the FMWF metro

(KNOE)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Many families in the area are struggling to find childcare, while providers wrestle with the cost of care and how much to pay employees. The childcare dilemma is the topic of discussion at an event hosted by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

The group says waitlists are stretching for months and costs are overwhelming for families. Wages are also falling behind for childcare staff.

The session brought together childcare providers, policymakers and employers to talk about the causes and effects of this dilemma and how the community can begin to move forward with solutions.

Valley News Live was there as the discussion unfolded Tuesday morning and will bring you the story on Valley News Live at 6:00 p.m.

