Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

700 animals seized in suspected cattle neglect investigation

Photo provided by the Rolette County Sheriff's Office
Photo provided by the Rolette County Sheriff's Office(Rolette County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A total of 700 animals were seized from numerous counties in North Dakota after an investigation by the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Stockmans Association and the North Dakota State Veterinarian’s office.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on June 1 after receiving an anonymous complaint of suspected animal neglect. At that time, roughly 500 head of cattle were located and their conditions were documented. Officials say numerous cattle were found dead on the property and there was an insufficient amount of feed for the animals.

The situation continued to be monitored by Rolette County deputies, which was reported to not be improving. On June 23, the Rolette County Sheriffs Office conducted another search warrant of the same property.

With a court order for owners Steven Nickelson and Tanner and Cameron Millang, deputies say Nickelson surrendered all livestock. A total of 700 animals were seized from numerous counties in North Dakota belonging to Nickelson.

The Rolette County Sheriffs Office has contracted third party individuals to care, feed, monitor these animals which will be sold.

The Rolette County Sheriffs Office thanked those who brought this situation to their attention and everyone who helped remove the livestock.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice for Shane rally in downtown Fargo
“Justice For Shane” Rally held for man shot and killed by Fargo Police officer
SECURITY FOOTAGE
One Fargo couple found a bullet hole through their front door
Fatal Accident
23-year-old man dead in OHV accident
Two separate altercations in downtown Fargo leaves three injured
Dan Duda is facing Stage 3 esophageal cancer.
‘They’re one of the main reasons I’m fighting’: 39-year-old father battling Stage 3 cancer

Latest News

Polk County Flooding
Polk County seeks publics help with damage assessment
Addressing the childcare dilemma in the FMWF metro
Fargo Shooting
Records: Van fled toward police before Fargo officer fired fatal shot at driver
FILE - Red River Women's Clinic downtown Fargo
‘Slap in the face’ - ND Catholic Conference responds to women’s clinic lawsuit