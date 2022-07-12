700 animals seized in suspected cattle neglect investigation

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A total of 700 animals were seized from numerous counties in North Dakota after an investigation by the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Stockmans Association and the North Dakota State Veterinarian’s office.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on June 1 after receiving an anonymous complaint of suspected animal neglect. At that time, roughly 500 head of cattle were located and their conditions were documented. Officials say numerous cattle were found dead on the property and there was an insufficient amount of feed for the animals.

The situation continued to be monitored by Rolette County deputies, which was reported to not be improving. On June 23, the Rolette County Sheriffs Office conducted another search warrant of the same property.

With a court order for owners Steven Nickelson and Tanner and Cameron Millang, deputies say Nickelson surrendered all livestock. A total of 700 animals were seized from numerous counties in North Dakota belonging to Nickelson.

The Rolette County Sheriffs Office has contracted third party individuals to care, feed, monitor these animals which will be sold.

The Rolette County Sheriffs Office thanked those who brought this situation to their attention and everyone who helped remove the livestock.

