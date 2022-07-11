West Fargo officials remind residents that retention ponds are not for recreational use

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments wants to remind you that if your neighborhood has a public retention pond, it’s not safe for playing in.

They say the purpose of retention ponds poses multiple safety hazards if someone were to use them recreationally. These can lead to serious injuries or even death.

“Retention ponds are designed for maximum rainwater collection and have steep elevation changes with constantly changing water levels,” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.

The ponds assist with water quality treatment and flood control. The state of retention ponds changes constantly from agitation pumps, varying water depths, contaminant drainage and potentially dangerous currents.

West Fargo Police Chief, Denis Otterness, added that, “Retention ponds can contain oils, pesticides, fertilizers and other hazardous materials that are unsafe for human contact.”

If you see someone fall into a retention pond, call 911 immediately. The The West Fargo Fire Department is equipped with special equipment and completes extensive training to allow them to respond safely to these situations.

For more information on retention ponds, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.