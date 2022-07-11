Traffic speeds reduced during work on I-94 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Drivers may need to plan a little extra time when making their way through Fargo. Traffic was slow-going on Interstate-94 on Monday, July 11.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is working on projects from the Interstate-29 interchange to the Sheyenne interchange bridge. The project includes the installation of high-tension cables on I-94 from Sheyenne Street to 42nd Street and the installation of a concrete median barrier from 42nd Street to the I-29 Interchange.

The DOT says installing these safety devices will help prevent motorists from crossing over the median and colliding with oncoming traffic.

Starting on Sunday, July 10, there will be a temporary lane closure on eastbound I-94 to allow the installation of a precast concrete barrier to close the median. Traffic control for the temporary lane closure will be removed at 3:00 p.m. daily. The work is expected to last for two days.

Once the precast barriers are set, traffic control will consist of a left lane closure on eastbound I-94 from the 42nd Street bridge to the I-29 Interchange bridge and a shoulder closure on I-94 westbound from the I-29 Interchange bridge to the 42nd Street bridge. Traffic speeds will be reduced to 40 miles per hour.

Beginning July 20, the high-tension cable installation will consist of temporary left lane closures and an adjacent shoulder closure that will be in place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. while work in the median is taking place. The lane closures will be limited to 1.5 miles.

Flaggers will be present to assist in directing traffic through the work zone. The project is expected to be completed in mid-September.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

