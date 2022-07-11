Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Road repairs start on Highway 336 between Highway 10 and I-94

Lane Closure
Lane Closure(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Drivers will encounter daily lane closures and possible delays on Highway 336 starting on Monday, July 11.

Crews are completing repairs to the concrete pavement in both directions, which includes concrete patching and surface grinding for a smoother ride. The work is happening near Moorhead until mid-August.

The lane closures will remain up while crews are working on-site and to allow time for concrete to cure.

For project information, visit the MnDOT website. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
23-year-old man dead in OHV accident
VNL
COO of Tharaldson Ethanol passes away at 47
JUSTIN JOSEPH CARDINAL
Man assaults one person at hotel, flees scene, and steals vehicles
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Family gives update on Lucia Garcia’s baby boy
Two separate altercations in downtown Fargo leaves three injured

Latest News

Minnesota sheriff explains rules for trapping or killing nuisance bears
NDT – Dachshing Dog Bakery & Pawtique – July 11
NDT – Dachshing Dog Bakery & Pawtique – July 11
NDT - Anna's Trip To Upper Michigan - July 11
NDT - Anna's Trip To Upper Michigan - July 11
NDT - Top Talkers – July 11
NDT - Top Talkers – July 11