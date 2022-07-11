Road repairs start on Highway 336 between Highway 10 and I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Drivers will encounter daily lane closures and possible delays on Highway 336 starting on Monday, July 11.

Crews are completing repairs to the concrete pavement in both directions, which includes concrete patching and surface grinding for a smoother ride. The work is happening near Moorhead until mid-August.

The lane closures will remain up while crews are working on-site and to allow time for concrete to cure.

For project information, visit the MnDOT website. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

