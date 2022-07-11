Contests
Police Chief and Airman laid to rest at Fargo National Veterans Cemetery

Brandon Sola laid to rest at the Fargo National Veterans Cemetery.
Brandon Sola laid to rest at the Fargo National Veterans Cemetery.(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People gathered at the Fargo National Veterans Cemetery on Monday, July 11, to pay respects to a man who dedicated his career to law enforcement and service.

Brandon Sola was laid to rest during a ceremony on Monday morning, which included a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

Sola was the Police Chief in Carrington, North Dakota, and an a Master Sergeant with the North Dakota Air National Guard. He has been a member of the 119th Wing’s Happy Hooligans since 2003. He was previously a State Trooper with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 36-year-old was killed on June 28 in a motorcycle accident on I-94 near West Fargo. He was married with five children.

“An excellent father, a great police officer, an outstanding military man. He’s got a great family he’s leaving behind. My little sister was so happy with him,” Sola’s brother-in-law Thomas Carter told Valley News Live.

Sola’s body was given a law enforcement escort from Minot to the Fargo National Veterans Cemetery. Several area police and sheriff’s departments were part of the motorcade.

