Over 25,000 signatures submitted for the legalization of Cannabis in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ‘New Approach North Dakota’ submitted 25,762 signatures to the North Dakota Secretary of State in an aim to put the initiative on the general election ballot this year.

New Approach North Dakota, the organization leading the effort, began collecting signatures in late April after the committee’s petition was approved for circulation.

15,582 signatures were required by July 11th to qualify for the November 2022 ballot. They say they gathered over 25,000 signatures from North Dakotans across the state in less than 12 weeks.

The Secretary of State has 35 days, August 15th 2022, to decide if there’s a sufficient amount of valid signatures for the measure to be placed on the ballot later this year.

David Owen, the campaign manager for New Approach North Dakota, stated, “This signature drive showed us that, from Williston to Grand Forks, people all across our state are ready for responsible cannabis policy reform. We are tremendously grateful to the tens of thousands of North Dakotans who signed and our terrific team of signature gatherers. We’re looking forward to all of our hard work paying off when we receive the official word that we’re on the ballot.”

The proposal would permit adults 21 and older to legally possess limited amounts of cannabis as well as legally purchase products from registered cannabis establishments in North Dakota. It also includes policies to regulate cannabis businesses such as retail stores and cultivators. More information on the proposal can be found here.

