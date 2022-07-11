Contests
One Fargo couple found a bullet hole through their front door

SECURITY FOOTAGE
SECURITY FOOTAGE(KVLY)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One Fargo couple recently moved into what they said is a safe neighborhood, with an elementary school just down the block.

But when they returned home after a weekend away, they found something they explain as unimaginable.

“I didn’t think we thought that would happen at all, this neighborhood seemed so perfect,” said John Mueller, a Fargo resident.

John Mueller and Bryce Scharmer left for the lake over the weekend and came home to find something shocking.

“We got home and we noticed there was a hole in the drywall behind the door and we were wondering what it was and then we noticed that there was a bullet hole in the door that made that hole,” said Bryce Scharmer, a Fargo resident.

After calling the police, Bryce said he checked their security footage.

5 gunshots rang out on 16 1/2 street in Fargo, around 1:30 Saturday morning.

“It was kind of scary, I kind of was hoping it wasn’t a targeted thing since we are a gay couple and we just moved into this neighborhood in February,” said Mueller.

In the security footage, you can hear someone yell, “We got to go, We got to go.”

They said after talking with neighbors and reviewing their security footage, they weren’t able to identify who the people were. And, they still don’t know where the four other bullets went.

“I mean if it’s 20 feet to the left, that would’ve been through their kid’s wall which is not cool at all,” said Mueller.

Fargo police department said they did not get a call about gunshots or disturbances that night.

Bryce said after talking with neighbors, most thought the shots were leftover fireworks.

“We just hope that neighbors around the area are maybe a little more vigilant when they do hear something or see something going on and report it so maybe we can get something done,” said Scharmer.

Now, they said they are installing more cameras around their property and they said neighbors are doing the same.

“You know we lock our doors and whatever but we didn’t really worry about being outside at night or anything like that and now it kind of makes you think twice,” said Scharmer.

