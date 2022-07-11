“Justice For Shane” Rally planned at Fargo City Hall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A rally is planned at Fargo City Hall on Monday, calling for justice for a man who was shot by a Fargo Police officer on Friday, July 8.

A Facebook event was created called “Justice For Shane: Rally at City Hall.” In the event, organizers say, “An unarmed Indigenous man was murdered by FPD Friday morning.”

Just after 8:00 a.m. Friday, Fargo Police received a call about three people slumped over in a van inside a garage at a south Fargo apartment complex. Police say the van was reported stolen a few days earlier. When officers approached the vehicle, they say the driver, 28-year-old Shane Netterville, tried to drive away.

Officer Adam O’Brien fired his gun, striking Netterville. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. O’Brien is an 11-year veteran of the Fargo Police Department and is on standard administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

The Facebook event for Monday’s rally says, “We demand the release of the body cam footage. Whether Shane was driving the vehicle with homicidal intent or not, police should never be the judge, the jury, and the executioner. Shane was a son, brother, a wonderful uncle, and a member of this community.”

The rally is happening at 4:00 p.m. at Fargo City Hall. The Fargo City Commission meeting starts at 5:00 p.m. Event organizers are calling for people to bring signs, their voices and drums.

25-year-old Cody Dunn was taken into custody after running from the stolen vehicle on Friday. Police are still looking for a third man who ran from the scene, identified as Derek Stanley.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.