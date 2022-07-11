Overnight Storms North

TONIGHT: Mainly dry conditions are expected for tsouthern half of the region, though a few additional storms are possible across the northern Valley and northern MN. They could possibly be strong/severe with wind and hail being the main threats.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: We will start off our work week with chances for showers and isolated rumbles of thunder on Monday. It will be cool on Monday as well with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will also be breezy with winds out of the northwest making it almost feel like fall. Temperatures will warm on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: HOT AND HUMID! The heat returns for the latter half of the week with highs to end the week in the 90s with even warmer temps possible out to the west. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday with winds strong winds out of the south making it feel even hotter. With the hot and humid condions Thursday, there is the possibility of late-day storms. We will keep an eye on them for you! Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 90s, with the hottest weather in the southern counties. Expect the temperatures in the 90s into next weekend making for an excellent weekend to head to one of our many lakes.

THE WEEKEND: The heat stays for the weekend along with some of that humidity. Be sure to stay hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen if soending time outdoors! Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s expected both Saturday and Sunday. Storm chances can’t be ruled out.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Clouds and morning showers or thunder. Then, passing clouds and spotty shower. Gusty NW winds. Low: 65. High: 80.

TUESDAY: A few clouds. Breezy. Spotty t-showers east. Low: 62. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and dry with warmer temperatures. Low: 60. High: 87.

THURSDAY: Hot with increasing humidity and strong southerly winds. Storm chance late. Low: 68. High: 94.

FRIDAY: Hot with winds out of the south. Low: 72. High: 93.

SATURDAY: Still hot. A few clouds. Low: 68. High: 92.

SUNDAY: Still hot! Mostly sunny. Low: 66. High: 93.

