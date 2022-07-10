Two separate altercations in downtown Fargo leaves three injured
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy night for the Fargo Police Department as they responded to several calls for disturbances and physical altercations that took place downtown.
FPD officers responded to a report of an assault. in the 0 block of broadway around 2:15 a.m. Sunday
They say two individuals were involved in an altercation with a group of three other people, who confronted them.
Before officers arrived, the three individuals fled the scene.
One of the victims suffered a broken nose while the other lost consciousness.
Just a short distance away a physical altercation ensued outside the VFW.
Fargo PD says an impaired patron left the VFW with a drink in their possession.
a VFW employee tried to take the drink away, .but the patron started a fight with that employee.
As a result, the patron suffered injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
