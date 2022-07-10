Contests
Two separate altercations in downtown Fargo leaves three injured

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy night for the Fargo Police Department as they responded to several calls for disturbances and physical altercations that took place downtown.

FPD officers responded to a report of an assault. in the 0 block of broadway around 2:15 a.m. Sunday

They say two individuals were involved in an altercation with a group of three other people, who confronted them.

Before officers arrived, the three individuals fled the scene.

One of the victims suffered a broken nose while the other lost consciousness.

Just a short distance away a physical altercation ensued outside the VFW.

Fargo PD says an impaired patron left the VFW with a drink in their possession.

a VFW employee tried to take the drink away, .but the patron started a fight with that employee.

As a result, the patron suffered injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

