‘They’re one of the main reasons I’m fighting’: 39-year-old father battling Stage 3 cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 39-year-old Dan Duda is currently battling against Stage 3 esophageal cancer. The Fargo-Moorhead community is surrounding Duda and his family with love and support, raising nearly $20,000 in donations.

“All the stress that goes along with a diagnosis like this, you know much you’re going to have to spend for hospitals and travel and everything,” said Duda. “Seeing the community, and family and friends, and just random businesses even donating things. It’s just been overwhelming honestly.”

Duda first noticed there was something wrong late last year when he we has having a hard time swallowing. This led to doctors finding a tumor at the base of his esophagus. The young father of two is now preparing for major surgery next week. They will be removing a part of his esophagus and stomach for the procedure. Alongside Duda has been with his two kids, Liv and Jory, who have supported him every step of the way. Pointing out that sometimes his eight-year-old daughter will give him comfort and encouragement during his cancer battle.

“They’re one of the main reasons I’m fighting as hard as I can against this.” said Duda.

A benefit was held at the Moorhead Legion to help raise support for Duda while he faces financial strain from medical bills, missing work and traveling for healthcare.

“With Dan he’s always been very positive from the beginning. It was just something that was going to be curable for him,” said Jill Carlson, Duda’s mother-in-law. “So we all have held on to that and that’s what we’re looking at.”

For more information on Duda’s fundraiser through Lend a Hand Up, click here.

