Sex offender arrested for failing to register in Jamestown

Lorenzo James Movescamp (Stutsman County Correctional Center)
Lorenzo James Movescamp (Stutsman County Correctional Center)
By Warren Abrahamson (NewsDakota)
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Saturday, July 9th, the Jamestown Police Department received information on an out-of-state sex offender currently residing and working in Jamestown.

Lt. Robert Opp reports the male subject was located in Northwest Jamestown and was confronted by police. The male subject fled and a short pursuit ensued with the subject being taken into custody.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Lorenzo James Movescamp of Woonsocket, South Dakota. Movescamp was arrested on suspicion of Failing to Register as a Sex Offender, Fleeing From Law Enforcement, and Resisting Arrest.

He was transported to Stutsman County Corrections where he will be held until formally charged.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

