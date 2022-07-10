One person injured in motorcycle v. car crash

CLAY COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist was injured following a collision with a car on I-94 just east of Moorhead on Saturday night.

Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were traveling west on the interstate when the motorcycle hit the back of the car.

The motorcycle then ran off the road and into a median.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist, of Fargo, was taken to a local Fargo hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The car’s driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.