Man assaults one person at hotel, flees scene, and steals vehicles

The suspect, Justin Cardinal, fled on foot before police arrived.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 9, 2022
STARBUCK, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Starbuck Police Department says at around 3:30 am today, it responded to the Lakes Area Inn Hotel regarding an assault with a weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital because of the severity of his injuries, and was later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he remains tonight.

The suspect, Justin Cardinal, fled on foot before police arrived.

Police say they searched for hours trying to find Cardinal.

During the investigation, the Pope County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a stolen vehicle with a boat trailer.

Cardinal had stolen the vehicle and fled to Grant County, where he stole another vehicle in the City of Elbow Lake.

The report says a witness followed Cardinal until law enforcement was able to catch up in Ottertail County.

Cardinal fled again and was followed by law enforcement.

He was later apprehended by the Ottertail County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the county’s jail for court.

Police say Cardinal’s pending charges are 1st Degree Assault, Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle, and two counts of Motor Vehicle Theft.

