Overall Severe Threat Dimishing for Late Afternoon...

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mainly dry conditions are then expected for the rest of this afternoon and evening as storms exit southeastward, though a few lingering showers or an isolated storm can’t be ruled out for the rest of the evening. Some more showers and storms are possible overnight into Monday in northeastern ND (Devils Lake Basin). Make sure you stay informed here and with the VNLWeather App. Download it today for free in your app store.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: We will start off our work week with chances for showers and isolated rumbles of thunder on Monday. It will be cool on Monday as well with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will also be breezy with winds out of the northwest making it almost feel like fall. Temperatures will warm on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: HOT AND HUMID! The heat returns for the latter half of the week with highs to end the week in the 90s with even warmer temps possible out to the west. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday with winds strong winds out of the south making it feel even hotter. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 90s, with the hottest weather in the southern counties. Expect the temperatures in the 90s into next weekend making for an excellent weekend to head to one of our many lakes.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY NIGHT: Thunderstorm chances by morning. Low: 72.

SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thunderstorms in the morning, and then redeveloping thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms will be strong to severe. High: 89.

MONDAY: Clouds and morning showers or thunder. Then, passing clouds and spotty shower. Gusty winds. Low: 65. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty t-showers east. Low: 62. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and dry with warmer temperatures. Low: 60. High: 87.

THURSDAY: Hot with increasing humidity and strong southerly winds. Low: 68. High: 94.

FRIDAY: Hot with winds out of the south. Low: 69. High: 93.

SATURDAY: Still hot. A few clouds. Low: 68. High: 94.

