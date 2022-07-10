COO of Tharaldson Ethanol passes away at 47
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home recently announced the death of 47-year-old Ryan Thorpe. Thorpe was the chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol.
According to the funeral home, Thorpe died on July 7.
A celebration of life is being held on July 12 at 2 p.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church South Campus. That is located at 3636 25th St. S. in Fargo, ND.
