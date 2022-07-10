Abortion Access Evening of Action in Downtown Fargo brought in hundreds of demonstrators

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of demonstrators came to the Abortion Access Evening of Action at Fargo City Hall from both sides of the issue.

The event had speakers like activists and state representatives.

At times, the demonstrators argued during the rally for their cause.

They then marched from city hall to Broadway Square, and then back.

The American Civil Liberties Union’s website says it will never stop fighting for a person’s right to reproductive freedom.

ACLU also held events in Minot and Bismarck earlier today.

