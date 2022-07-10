Contests
23-year-old man dead in OHV accident

The OHV had lost control on the roadway, entered the ditch, struck a large tree, and caught fire.
Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(AP Images)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AKELEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - At around 10:30 yesterday morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office got a report of an Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash on the Lake Alice Road NW in Shingobee Township of rural Akeley, MN.

When deputies arrived and met with the reporting party, they located the OHV that had lost control on the roadway, entered the ditch, struck a large tree, and caught fire.

The 23-year-old man from Waterville, MN was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The report says the initial investigation indicates the man was operating the OHV alone during the previous evening, with the crash happening sometime after midnight.

An autopsy is scheduled and the crash remains under investigation.

