Wimbledon: Women’s final starts on Centre Court

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, foreground and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina walk out for the final of the...
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, foreground and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina walk out for the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The women’s final at Wimbledon between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina has started.

Jabeur of Tunisia is looking to become the first Arab woman and first African woman to win a major tennis title. Rybakina, who was born in Russia but switched nationalities to Kazakhstan in 2018, would become the first Grand Slam champion from her adopted country.

The men’s doubles final will follow the women’s singles on Centre Court. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia will face Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia.

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic will face first-time major finalist Nick Kyrgios for the men’s championship.

