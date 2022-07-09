Why are ticket prices higher? Red River Valley Fair Association says it’s due to bringing in larger acts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair is back in action in West Fargo, and after a busy first day, they are preparing for more traffic and people to stop by at the fairgrounds. However, there are some in the community who are not happy with the raised ticket prices by the association.

“Everyone was coming and seeing what we’ve done differently around here, trying some of our new things and we’re just excited to have everyone back on the grounds.” said Elizabeth Birkemeyer of the Red River Valley Fair Association.

According to Birkemeyer, the association quadrupled their budget from 2019 to help land larger acts like Tim McGraw and Jason Derulo. They had budgeted $1.6 million. There are some on our Facebook page that made complaints over the raised prices at the fair. Ranging from, ‘Nope, $12 way too much’ to Concerts no longer included and ride passes are expensive’, but as Birkemeyer pointed out, bigger musical acts means higher ticket prices.

We have to pay for the acts as well,” said Birkemeyer. “We try to keep our prices affordable as possible, and we also offer the discount savings.”

Another complaint some people had about the fair revolved around it shutting down early after the concerts had finished up. One viewer wrote to us saying that the fair was closing up at around 9:45 p.m. Which to them was too early. Birkemeyer said that closing time for the fair hinges on what the carnival side of the fair decides to do.

“We like to say, as soon as the Ferris wheel’s lights are off that’s kind of when we close down,” said Birkemeyer. “That can range anywhere from around 10 p.m. to midnight.”

The fair association also stated there are security measures in place for the fairgrounds, especially with larger acts in town.

