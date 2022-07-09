West Fargo man arrested for attempted murder in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. arrested 19-year-old Omar Deronjic of West Fargo for attempted murder on Friday night. Officers responded to a disturbance call at the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane where witnesses said a man was displaying a gun.

They found a victim and gave the victim first aid. They were then taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses described Deronjic as the suspect, and he was taken in for three counts of terrorizing and one count of attempted murder. This is an ongoing investigation, and the Grand Forks Police Dept. is asking people who have information about this case to come forward.

