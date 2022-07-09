Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

West Fargo man arrested for attempted murder in Grand Forks

Grand Forks Police logo
Grand Forks Police logo(Grand Forks Police Department)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. arrested 19-year-old Omar Deronjic of West Fargo for attempted murder on Friday night. Officers responded to a disturbance call at the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane where witnesses said a man was displaying a gun.

They found a victim and gave the victim first aid. They were then taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses described Deronjic as the suspect, and he was taken in for three counts of terrorizing and one count of attempted murder. This is an ongoing investigation, and the Grand Forks Police Dept. is asking people who have information about this case to come forward.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of officer-involved shooting in south Fargo. The red van was reported stolen two days...
UPDATE: Man dead, one suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting
Police presence
UPDATE: One person stabbed in South Fargo
Body recovered from Red River in Moorhead
Body of man recovered from Red River in Moorhead identified
Kevin Kennedy
Fargo South teacher terminated after months-long investigation
Kevin Kennedy
New documents revealed of Fargo teacher’s misconduct, final discharge hearing set

Latest News

According to a representative with the Otter Tail County Public Health Dept., no one treats the...
‘What is making this year different from other years?’: Swimmer’s Itch a growing problem in Otter Tail Lake
fish july 8
10:00PM News July 8 - Part 2
show july 8
10:00PM News July 8- Part 1
News - Swimmer's Itch in Otter Tail County - July 8, 2022
News - Swimmer's Itch in Otter Tail County - July 8, 2022