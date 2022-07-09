One dies, three injured in crash in Pequot Lakes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning has left one person dead and three others injured.

Two of the three hurt are suffering life-threatening injuries including a Rolette County man.

A Minnesota State Patrol report states a van was traveling on Highway 371 approaching the intersection of County Road 107 in Pequot Lakes before the crash.

A car was crossing Highway 371 to go east on County Road 107 when the van struck it.

The car’s driver, 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud died from her injuries.

Haller’s passenger, 21-year-old Tyler Haller of Phoenix, AZ, was flown to a local hospital in Duluth to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Joseph Benson, of Nevis, was driving the van involved in the crash. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Anthony Jay Budreau, of Cass Lake, MN, was a passenger in the van. He was not hurt.

The other passenger, David LeDoux of Belcourt, ND, was seriously hurt. He was also airlifted to a hospital in Duluth to be treated.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.