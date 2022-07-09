Contests
Man sought by FPD has been identified

Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Friday, July 8.(Fargo Police Department)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department continues to search for a person they believe, ran from the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the morning of Friday, July 8.

In a Twitter post, they confirmed that they are looking for Derek Stanley.

If anyone locates Stanley, you are asked to refrain from approaching or attempting to apprehend him and to call 911.

Anyone with further information should call the Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-457-7660.

