Local veteran asks for community’s help getting medical supplies to Ukraine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Air Force and Afghanistan War Veteran Mark J. Lindquist has spent the last few months on the grounds near the lines of the Ukraine Russia War doing humanitarian work.

He, alongside a team of other US veterans, have been doing whatever they can to be of service to people in need overseas.

Lindquist arrived to the region he’s been working in on April 1st, and came back home to ask for the community’s help in gathering medical supplies for the people of Ukraine.

On his GoFundMe, he’s raised over $92,000 of the $275,000 needed to get shipping containers to send palettes of supplies over.

Lindquist held a concert to try and raise those additional funds tonight at the Sanctuary in Downtown Fargo.

He says he’s negotiated shipping rates and has been authorized to ship an unlimited number of shipping containers, but he needs the finances for them.

Lindquist says his team of 25 in seven different countries have moved over $1.5 million worth of medical supplies to the Donbas, which is as close as three miles from Russian enemy lines.

If you’d like to help Lindquist out on his mission, click here to get to his GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.