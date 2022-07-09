Contests
Level 3 sex offender to be released

KEVIN USELMAN
KEVIN USELMAN(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sheriff Tom Burch of the Cass County MN Sheriff’s Office is notifying residents of a level 3 sex offender set to be released.

Kevin Michal Uselman will be released from custody to the area of Sylvan Township, rural Pillager, MN on July 13.

According to Sheriff Burch, Uselman has a juvenile history of uncharged sexual contact with underage boys and girls.

The contact includes exposing, touching, and penetration. Uselman also used his relationships to attain and exploit unmonitored contact with the minors.

