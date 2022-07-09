FPD policy manual: shooting at moving vehicles should be a last resort

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Protocol for discharging a firearm at a moving vehicle or its occupants is outlined in the Fargo Police Department policy manual. The manual states that “officers should take reasonable steps to move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm at any vehicle or its occupants”.

The manual goes on to describe the circumstances that would warrant discharge of a firearm: “when there are no other reasonable means available to to avert the imminent threat of the vehicle”.

Whether or not the officer involved today’s shooting acted appropriately according to this policy code will be decided through an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

