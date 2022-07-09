Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

FPD policy manual: shooting at moving vehicles should be a last resort

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Protocol for discharging a firearm at a moving vehicle or its occupants is outlined in the Fargo Police Department policy manual. The manual states that “officers should take reasonable steps to move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm at any vehicle or its occupants”.

The manual goes on to describe the circumstances that would warrant discharge of a firearm: “when there are no other reasonable means available to to avert the imminent threat of the vehicle”.

Whether or not the officer involved today’s shooting acted appropriately according to this policy code will be decided through an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of officer-involved shooting in south Fargo. The red van was reported stolen two days...
UPDATE: Man dead, one suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting
Police presence
UPDATE: One person stabbed in South Fargo
Kevin Kennedy
Fargo South teacher terminated after months-long investigation
Body recovered from Red River in Moorhead
Body of man recovered from Red River in Moorhead identified
Kevin Kennedy
New documents revealed of Fargo teacher’s misconduct, final discharge hearing set

Latest News

Train derailment near Hitterdal
Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
Fargo Police search for man accused of running from Friday shooting scene
Crime tape is set up around garage units at the apartment.
6:30pm Webstream: Fargo Police Department Press Conference
6:00PM News July 08 - Part 3
6:00PM News July 08 - Part 3