FPD identifies officer and victim connected to officer-involved shooting

FPD OFFICER ADAM O'BRIEN
FPD OFFICER ADAM O'BRIEN(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have now identified the officer and victim connected to Friday’s officer-involved shooting.

The victim, who died during the shooting incident, is identified as 28-year-old Shane Netterville of Jamestown.

FPD Officer Adam O’Brien, an 11-year veteran, has now been placed on paid administrative leave for his involvement.

He will remain on leave while the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigationconducts an investigation into the officer’s use of force.

FPD says it is standard protocol to place officers involved in officer-involved shootings on paid leave during a use of force investigation.

