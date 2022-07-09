FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Tonight/Sunday: Hail, wind, isolated tornadoes all possible

TONIGHT: There will be a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the northern parts of the valley into this evening, however the storms have been and will continue to struggle due to the warm temperatures in the middle layers of the atmosphere. But, if any storms can form, with the heat and humidity the storms could quickly become severe with damaging wind as the greatest threat. Additional storms will form far to the west near the Montana border on Saturday afternoon, and then will work their way to the east giving us a chance for strong to severe storms in the morning hours on Sunday. Make sure you stay informed here and with the VNLWeather App. Download it today for free in your app store.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sunday will start off with thunderstorms in the area and some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. Then, with a passing cold front we will have additional chances for strong to severe thunderstorms and as such we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Sunday’s storm chances. We will get a slight break after our morning storms, and then additional thunderstorms are expected to develop on Sunday afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms will again be strong to severe. Temperatures will be warm in the upper-80s expected. Afternoon storms will form in the far eastern parts of North Dakota and then make their way into Minnesota. Showers could last into Monday as a cold front pushes through the region. This will bring cooler weather into early next work week.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: We will start off our work week with chances for showers and isolated rumbles of thunder on Monday. It will be cool on Monday as well with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will also be breezy with winds out of the northwest making it almost feel like fall. Temperatures will warm on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: HOT AND HUMID! The heat returns for the latter half of the week with highs to end the week in the 90s with even warmer temps possible out to the west. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday with winds strong winds out of the south making it feel even hotter. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 90s, with the hottest weather in the southern counties. Expect the temperatures in the 90s into next weekend making for an excellent weekend to head to one of our many lakes.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds becoming southerly by morning at 5 - 15 mph. Low: 66.

SATURDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chance of thunderstorms and rain showers in the morning. Then, hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms in the northern valley. Additional thunderstorm chances in the overnight. Low: 66. High: 90.

SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thunderstorms in the morning, and then redeveloping thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms will be strong to severe. Low: 70. High: 89.

MONDAY: Clouds and morning showers or thunder. Then, passing clouds and spotty shower. Low: 65. High: 76.

TUESDAY: More sunshine. Still comfortably cool. Decreasing north wind. Low: 59. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and dry with warmer temperatures. Low: 60. High: 84.

THURSDAY: Hot with increasing humidity and strong southerly winds. Low: 66. High: 90.

FRIDAY: Hot with winds out of the south. Low: 69. High: 90

