Corgis race for a good cause at Red River Valley Fairgrounds

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some of the most tenacious competitors in the Red River Valley enjoyed their time in the Fairgrounds Spotlight. Corgi Races took center stage on Saturday, with these pint-sized participants putting their tiny legs to the ultimate test.

“This is our fourth year now and we keep getting more and more dogs.” said Race Organizer and Corgi Mom Alicia Brunette, “I have people coming from Bismarck, Duluth, Grand Forks, it’s a huge deal. I don’t know if half the dogs know what they’re doing, but everyone really likes it.”

Between the dogs competing and the spectator corgis watching, there were over 40 dogs in attendance, a turnout that the race organizers hope will continue to grow.

“People who own Corgis are weird, so we all kind of click together and have a great time.” Brunette said, “Obviously we all have similar interests with our corgis. Normally we do this outside, so having it inside has helped quite a bit. But I love getting new dogs, new people joining our club almost every day.”

These short-legged speedsters aren’t just racing for the thrill of it either.. The entry fees and any money raised during the event all went to Homeward Animal Shelter. Giving these Corgis a cause worth fighting for.

“The best part is being able to donate to groups like homeward animal shelter, who we’re donating to today. We’ve donated to a lot of local charities over the years. So that’s probably the best part.” said Brunette.

There were seven heats of Corgi Races, with the top finishers advancing to the first place, and there was also a final heat for all the last place dogs, which they dubbed the “Best of the Worst”.

