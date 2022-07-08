Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Tribes in ND get a win in federal court

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tribes in North Dakota got a big win Thursday in federal court.

A North Dakota federal judge denied the state’s motion to throw out a lawsuit brought by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. The lawsuit, which was filed in February, claims the new legislative districts dilute Native Americans’ voting rights.

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit because he says they lack standing to bring the claims and are not citizens of the United States.

The court denied Jaeger’s motion.

Because the court sided with the tribes on Thursday, the case will proceed to trial.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of officer-involved shooting in south Fargo. The red van was reported stolen two days...
UPDATE: One suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting
Police presence
UPDATE: One person stabbed in South Fargo
Kevin Kennedy
Fargo South teacher terminated after months-long investigation
Kevin Kennedy
New documents revealed of Fargo teacher’s misconduct, final discharge hearing set
ATM thief
Man wanted for stealing from ATM at Fargo bank

Latest News

Moorhead Railroad Underpass project at SE Main/20th/21st Street.
City of Moorhead to celebrate opening of major railroad underpass
News - UPDATE: One suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting: 4pm Update - July 8
News - UPDATE: One suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting: 4pm Update - July 8
North Dakota Department of Transportation seeking input on installation of electric vehicle charging stations
Noon Weather - July 8
Noon Weather - July 8