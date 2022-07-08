Contests
Remote access Canadian border program set to resume

(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A program that allows people to cross into remote areas of Canada without reporting to border officials is expected to resume in the coming days.

The Canada Border Services Agency told Minnesota Public Radio News that it has notified stakeholders that the program will restart soon and that the reopening date will be posted on its website once it has been confirmed.

Resuming the program that was suspended in May of 2020 as COVID-19 took hold will provide an economic boost to resorts and businesses in northern Minnesota, including those that offer canoe trips into Quetico Provincial Park.

