North Dakota Department of Transportation seeking input on installation of electric vehicle charging stations

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As electric vehicles become more common nationwide, North Dakota officials are looking for the public’s input on providing charging stations.

The state’s department of transportation is developing an EV Infrastructure Plan with funding available from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The first phase of the program will see fast chargers built no more than 50 miles apart and less than one mile off exits along I-94 and I-29. Officials have released a survey, asking what amenities should be provided at these stations.

“If you were driving an electric vehicle through our state, or even if you are a resident of our state, what would you want to have at these locations? What’s most important to you? I think all of that public involvement and public input is really valuable to this plan,” said Jen Turnbow, NDDOT’s Deputy Director of Planning.

The state will submit their plan by August 1. You can take the survey and learn more about the project at ndevplan.com

The federal program’s goal is to create a national network of 500,000 charging stations across the country.

