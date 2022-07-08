‘It’s a bummer it’s no longer access to me. It might as well be on the moon’: Because of MATBUS zoning paratransit riders cannot ride to Red River Valley Fair

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The starts tomorrow, but some are wondering how they’re going to get there



One Fargo man is speaking out after he says MATBUS’s paratransit told him, for the second year in a row, they are not traveling to the fairgrounds.



“It’s a bummer it’s no longer access to me. It might as well be on the moon,” says Clay Kilen.



Kilen says the Red River Valley Fair has been one of his favorite yearly traditions, until last year.



He says MATBUS’s paratransit told him he wouldn’t be able to get a ride out there anymore.



MATBUS confirmed it used to provide paratransit services to the fairgrounds, before realizing it was located outside of West Fargo city limits.



“No notice either. No notice, no nothing. You think you’re going to go to the fair, and you’re just told no we don’t do it no more,” says Kilen.



In Fargo, Kilen says there is no alternative handicap-accessible transportation unless you have your own vehicle, and an accessible one can be very spendy.



“A large part of the community, a large group of people, are missing out because of transportation. They have laws that they follow, which I get, but that doesn’t make it any less frustrating,” he says.



Kilen says he’s grateful for the city’s public service, but the Red River Valley Fair is the most glaring example for him of the issues with the system.



“One week a year, that’s all I’m asking. One or two times a year during a community event,” he says.

Kilen says the difficulty can lead to people who would like to take paratransit to go to social events to isolate themselves.



“I do believe, can’t prove it, but I do believe a lot of people stay home,” Kilen states.



He says he hopes the city will find a way to rethink its paratransit system.



“It would be nice to live in a city where even the taxis were somewhat accessible,” he says.



MATBUS’s paratransit runs on a first-come-first-serve basis for scheduling rides, and with 200 rides given per day, Kilen says even a trip to the store takes a week to plan.



Here is MATBUS’s statement on the change to rides to the fair: “It is accurate paratransit does not provide rides outside city limits. We are the public transportation provider offering fixed route and complimentary paratransit services within the city limits of Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and Dilworth. Paratransit is a program that provides transportation for those who are unable to travel on MATBUS fixed route buses without assistance. Paratransit operates during the same hours and days, and within the same city limits, as our fixed route service.



We have had inquiries over the years for service to the West Fargo fairgrounds from our paratransit riders. Several years ago, we did provide paratransit service to the fairgrounds before realizing it was located outside West Fargo city limits.”



