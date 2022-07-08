Food, music and fun at 2022 Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair is back for 10 days packed with food, music, rides, games, and family fun!

The 2022 fair kicks off Friday, July 8 when gates open at 11 a.m.

Grandstand Entertainment includes performances from 3 Doors Down, Tim McGraw, Walker Hayes, Monster Trucks, Tesla, Neal McCoy, King and Country, Jason Derulo, Parmalee, Maddie & Tae and Rock the Valley.

Crabtree Amusements is bringing back several rides including tilt-a-whirl, ring of fire, thunderbolt and many more.

Admission Prices:

$12.00 for people 12+

$6.00 for kids ages 6-11

Free for kids 5 and under

Free admission 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14.

The Red River Valley Fair teamed up with Fargo Brewing Company to create an exclusive blueberry flavored Blonde Ale beer for the 10 day fair event.

ND Sober Ride is offering $10 off Lyft rides in Fargo during the fair. Codes will be available from July 8-July 17 or until they run out. The code for the Red River Valley Fair is VZRRVF22.

