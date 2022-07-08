Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Food, music and fun at 2022 Red River Valley Fair

Vendors at the Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo, ND.
Vendors at the Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo, ND.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair is back for 10 days packed with food, music, rides, games, and family fun!

The 2022 fair kicks off Friday, July 8 when gates open at 11 a.m.

Grandstand Entertainment includes performances from 3 Doors Down, Tim McGraw, Walker Hayes, Monster Trucks, Tesla, Neal McCoy, King and Country, Jason Derulo, Parmalee, Maddie & Tae and Rock the Valley.

Crabtree Amusements is bringing back several rides including tilt-a-whirl, ring of fire, thunderbolt and many more.

Admission Prices:

  • $12.00 for people 12+
  • $6.00 for kids ages 6-11
  • Free for kids 5 and under
  • Free admission 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14.

The Red River Valley Fair teamed up with Fargo Brewing Company to create an exclusive blueberry flavored Blonde Ale beer for the 10 day fair event.

ND Sober Ride is offering $10 off Lyft rides in Fargo during the fair. Codes will be available from July 8-July 17 or until they run out. The code for the Red River Valley Fair is VZRRVF22.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence
UPDATE: One person stabbed in South Fargo
Kevin Kennedy
New documents revealed of Fargo teacher’s misconduct, final discharge hearing set
Kevin Kennedy
Fargo South teacher terminated after months-long investigation
Alexander Robare
UPDATE: Man in custody after escaping sentencing hearing in Becker County
A semi crashed into a MnDOT maintenance truck on I-90 near Blue Earth, MN.
Serious injuries after semi driver rear-ends MnDOT vehicle

Latest News

Valley Today Weather – July 8
Valley Today Weather – July 8
Valley Today says goodbye to Jaycie
Valley Today says goodbye to Jaycie
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - July 8
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - July 8
Valley Today 7-8-22
Valley Today Fast Track: July 8, 2022