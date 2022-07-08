Fargo veteran gets new wheels at Cruise Night

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo Army veteran should have an easier time being successful in civilian life with a new ride.

It’s been a tough transition to civilian life for Ricardo Singleton who started the process in September, 2020.

Singleton says it was difficult for him to transition, especially since he didn’t have a car. He says he had to rely on bus services to get around--that all changed thanks to a donation from Fix it Forward Ministry.

“Most folks probably don’t know, [that] veterans do fall on hard times during the transition coming from service to civilian,” says Singleton. “The fact that they’re offering cars to a lot of veterans and a lot of civilians, it is a really good thing they’re doing.”

Fix it Forward Ministry posted on Facebook saying the look on the young veteran’s face validates the importance of our mission.

