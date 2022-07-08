Contests
Fargo veteran gets new wheels at Cruise Night

Singleton beams as he gets the keys to his new ride.
Singleton beams as he gets the keys to his new ride.(Fix it Forward Ministry)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo Army veteran should have an easier time being successful in civilian life with a new ride.

It’s been a tough transition to civilian life for Ricardo Singleton who started the process in September, 2020.

Singleton says it was difficult for him to transition, especially since he didn’t have a car. He says he had to rely on bus services to get around--that all changed thanks to a donation from Fix it Forward Ministry.

“Most folks probably don’t know, [that] veterans do fall on hard times during the transition coming from service to civilian,” says Singleton. “The fact that they’re offering cars to a lot of veterans and a lot of civilians, it is a really good thing they’re doing.”

Fix it Forward Ministry posted on Facebook saying the look on the young veteran’s face validates the importance of our mission.

