Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fargo Police surround apartment building in south Fargo

Police surround an apartment building along 15th Ave. between 34th and 35th Streets.
Police surround an apartment building along 15th Ave. between 34th and 35th Streets.(Jaycie Dodd, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are surrounding an apartment building in the metro, just south of 13th Ave. and east of I-29.

Several police vehicles are blocking roads and crime tape is up from 17th Ave. to 15th Ave. One garage unit is also taped off.

Crime tape is set up around garage units at the apartment.
Crime tape is set up around garage units at the apartment.(Jaycie Dodd, VNL)

Someone who lives nearby tells Valley News Live they saw someone get pulled out of a vehicle and put in an ambulance on a stretcher. The same viewer says they’ve noticed several used needles on the ground surrounding that building.

Scanner traffic indicates multiple authorities were called to the same location around 8:10 a.m. for a ‘medical emergency.’

A red van can also be seen crashed behind some garages near the apartment building, pictured below.

A crashed van is within the crime scene.
A crashed van is within the crime scene.(Jaycie Dodd, VNL)

Police are setting up a media staging area near the Cash Wise grocery store nearby.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence
UPDATE: One person stabbed in South Fargo
Kevin Kennedy
New documents revealed of Fargo teacher’s misconduct, final discharge hearing set
Kevin Kennedy
Fargo South teacher terminated after months-long investigation
Alexander Robare
UPDATE: Man in custody after escaping sentencing hearing in Becker County
A semi crashed into a MnDOT maintenance truck on I-90 near Blue Earth, MN.
Serious injuries after semi driver rear-ends MnDOT vehicle

Latest News

Singleton beams as he gets the keys to his new ride.
Fargo veteran gets new wheels at Cruise Night
Vendors at the Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo, ND.
Food, music and fun at 2022 Red River Valley Fair
Valley Today Weather – July 8
Valley Today Weather – July 8
Valley Today says goodbye to Jaycie
Valley Today says goodbye to Jaycie