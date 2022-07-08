Fargo Police surround apartment building in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are surrounding an apartment building in the metro, just south of 13th Ave. and east of I-29.

Several police vehicles are blocking roads and crime tape is up from 17th Ave. to 15th Ave. One garage unit is also taped off.

Crime tape is set up around garage units at the apartment. (Jaycie Dodd, VNL)

Someone who lives nearby tells Valley News Live they saw someone get pulled out of a vehicle and put in an ambulance on a stretcher. The same viewer says they’ve noticed several used needles on the ground surrounding that building.

Scanner traffic indicates multiple authorities were called to the same location around 8:10 a.m. for a ‘medical emergency.’

A red van can also be seen crashed behind some garages near the apartment building, pictured below.

A crashed van is within the crime scene. (Jaycie Dodd, VNL)

Police are setting up a media staging area near the Cash Wise grocery store nearby.

